Police say loaded gun found during traffic stop
A 20-year-old Dorchester man allegedly had a gun under the seat of his car when Boston police pulled him over early Friday, and his weekend got off to a bad start when officers spotted the weapon and arrested him on firearm charges and a driving offense, authorities said.
In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Nilton Fernandez.
He was cruising through Dorchester around 1:50 a.m. when cops allegedly saw him run a red light at Columbia Road and Geneva Avenue, the statement said. Police pulled him over, and he spoke to them through the closed driver’s side window, according to the statement.
“Mr. Fernandez did not open the window but instead opened the driver’s side door,” police said. “After further investigation it was revealed that Mr. Fernandez did not have a valid driver’s license and was placed under arrest.”
He may not have had a license, but he did allegedly have a loaded handgun in the car.
“As Mr. Fernandez was exiting the motor vehicle, officers observed what appeared to be the handle of a firearm under the driver’s seat,” the statement said. “Officers recovered a loaded Lorcin 9mm with one round in the chamber and 8 rounds in the magazine.”
So Fernandez caught a few charges.
“Mr. Nilton Fernandez was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License,” the statement said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester Municipal Court.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.