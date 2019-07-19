Police say loaded gun found during traffic stop

A 20-year-old Dorchester man allegedly had a gun under the seat of his car when Boston police pulled him over early Friday, and his weekend got off to a bad start when officers spotted the weapon and arrested him on firearm charges and a driving offense, authorities said.

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Nilton Fernandez.

He was cruising through Dorchester around 1:50 a.m. when cops allegedly saw him run a red light at Columbia Road and Geneva Avenue, the statement said. Police pulled him over, and he spoke to them through the closed driver’s side window, according to the statement.