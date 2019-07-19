Lawrence man, 47, pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges in connection with death of 13-year-old

With Ricard’s grieving parents looking on, Carlos Rivera, 47, entered his plea in Essex Superior Court to charges of aggravated rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, two counts of distributing cocaine to a minor, one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, and distribution of fentanyl.

SALEM — A 47-year-old Lawrence man on Friday pleaded not guilty here to charges that he provided drugs to 13-year-old Chloe Ricard and sexually assaulted her before dropping her off unconscious at a local hospital in May, where she later died.

He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing on Sept. 27. Rivera stood behind a transparent partition in the prisoner’s dock, leaving him a short distance away from Ricard’s visibly distressed mother, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan. She was comforted by her husband Brian Dolan, who was Ricard’s stepfather.

No details of the allegations were read in court Friday.

Rivera has remained in custody since his arrest days after Ricard’s death. He was previously arraigned in district court and indicted June 27, setting up Friday’s Superior Court arraignment.

Previously released court records allege Rivera drove Ricard to Lawrence General Hospital on the afternoon of May 20. He stopped his car, flagged hospital employees, and walked over to a nearby sewer drain, records allege.

Rivera threw a few small things into the drain and then got on his knees to get a closer look, as if checking to see if the things he discarded really went in. Then he drove away, and Ricard was soon pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the legal filings.

Investigators later reached into the sewer and found two cut-up white plastic straws; an orange cigarette filter; and a small bag with white powder, according to authorities. Family members have identified the victim as Ricard, of Amesbury. Rivera has not been charged with causing her death.

Another teenager told police that Rivera had touched her inappropriately in the days before Ricard’s death, court records show. One of them said she saw Rivera give teenagers cocaine on a mirror and cut-up straws.

The filing did not say whether there is evidence that those were the same straws investigators found in the sewer.

Goldsmith-Dolan and Dolan have said they dropped Ricard off at a friend’s house the afternoon of May 19. She preferred to be around friends when she got sad or angry, Goldsmith-Dolan said.

Ricard did not come home that night or the next morning. Goldsmith-Dolan said she got in touch with her daughter’s friend, who said she was safe in Haverhill. But later in the day a Department of Children and Families employee told Goldsmith-Dolan there were some “red flags” that Ricard wanted to leave the state, Goldsmith-Dolan said.

Goldsmith-Dolan was filing a missing person’s report when Ricard’s friend sent her a text message, she said. Ricard was in the hospital.

“She was just a beautiful, kind girl,” her mother said in May. “Everyone that met her loved her; she was so social.”

