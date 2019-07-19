MBTA releases video footage of June Red Line derailment

The MBTA Friday evening released video footage of the June 11 Red Line derailment that wreaked havoc on commutes for days afterward.

The video shows a Red Line train approaching a platform at the JFK/UMass stop in Dorchester. As it nears the stop, a series of what appear to be small explosions can be seen on the video. Part of the train cars bucks off the track. Sparks rain down from infrastructure above the train, which comes to rest near where the platform begins. Another angle shows flashes of fire more clearly as the train comes to a stop.

During the derailment, the train traveled some 1,800 feet as it smashed into bungalows of plywood housing equipment that used computers to control switches and signals on the tracks.