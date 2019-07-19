Orange and Red lines experience delays due to medical emergencies
The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority’s Orange and Red Lines both saw delays on Friday due to medical emergencies, the MBTA tweeted.
The Orange Line was delayed for 20 minutes due to a medical emergency at the Green Street Station.
Red Line trains were also delayed for 15 minutes while emergency medical workers helped a passenger on board a train at Park Street Station, the MBTA said.
Some trains were held at stations during the delay, the MBTA said.
The MBTA tweeted at 4:32 p.m. that service on both lines had resumed. No further information was immediately available.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.
