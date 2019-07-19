Suspect chased from Brookline is arrested in Boston’s Muddy River

Brookline police tweeted, “A well being check turned foot chase on the MBTA Green line led to the arrest of a suspect wanted on multiple warrants out of numerous jurisdictions. Well done scuba Steve.”

The Brookline Fire Department tweeted a photo of authorities traversing the river on a motorized raft, and the Police Department added context.

A wild police pursuit on foot and on the water Friday morning that began in Brookline ended when the suspect was apprehended while in the Muddy River, officials said.

The suspect’s name and charges weren’t immediately available. A Brookline police spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Boston police confirmed they assisted but referred further questions to State Police, who have jurisdiction over the river. A State Police spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached.

At one point during the pursuit, the suspect sprinted through a Longwood Towers Condominium complex, according to an e-mail that management staff sent to residents. The email message was obtained by the Globe.

“This morning a man trespassed the Longwood Towers property, running through the building and out a back door while the Brookline Police were in active pursuit of this person,” the message said. “The man was chased through the building and outside where he ran across Colchester Street into the yards on the opposite side of the street and in the direction of Beacon Street....(Building staff was aware of this man running through the building from the moment he entered the front circle, and he was pursued immediately.)”

