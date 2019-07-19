Third fake leg discovered near memorial for Revere man killed in Wellfleet shark attack

A third fake leg was discovered near the memorial for the Revere man who was killed in a shark attack at a Wellfleet beach last September, according to police.

The first fake leg appeared in March, with the latest being discovered Saturday at Newcomb Hollow Beach.

“At this time it’s an active investigation and the motives are unknown as to why they are being left at the beach,” Wellfleet Police Lieutenant Michael Hurley said in an email Friday.