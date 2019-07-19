Two Delta aircrafts clip wings at Logan airport
A Delta flight from San Francisco that landed at Logan Airport clipped the wing of another Delta plane as it pulled up to a gate Friday night, the airline said.
Flight 2488 “made contact” with flight 154 that was due to depart Boston for Dublin, the airline said in a statement.
“ . . . the aircraft’s wing made contact with the wing of another Delta aircraft, which was parked at an adjacent gate,” the statement said.
Passengers got each plane to allow technicians to evaluate each aircraft, the airline said.
““The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our number one priority,” the statement said.
