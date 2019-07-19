In wake of horrific crash, Gov. Baker files legislation to strengthen commercial driver licensing

Baker, in a letter to the state Legislature, acknowledged that the state Registry of Motor Vehicles “failed to act as it was required to prior to that incident.” But he also said his administration’s review had “revealed a broader need to strengthen the Commonwealth’s laws regulating commercial driver’s licenses to ensure that only safe and qualified drivers are authorized to operate the largest vehicles on our roads.”

Acting in the wake of a horrific crash last month involving a Massachusetts man who should not have had a commercial driver's license, Governor Charlie Baker is proposing legislation to strengthen the state's laws regulating such drivers.

A review of how the Registry handled communications from other states has come up with stunning findings and caused a crisis at the agency.

The review was launched after Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old West Springfield truck driver faces allegedly crashed into a group of motorcycle riders, killing seven, last month in Randolph, N.H. The RMV should have terminated Zhukovskyy’s Massachusetts commercial driver’s license. But it had failed to act on a notification from Connecticut after he was arrested there six weeks before the New Hampshire crash.

Baker said in the letter that he was proposing “safety-focused provisions that will raise Massachusetts’s standards for commercial driver’s licenses above the minimum requirements of federal law.”

Some of the key provisions of the new legislation cited by Baker include:

■Commercial driver’s license (CDL) applicants must have a good driving record and will be ineligible for licenses if they have been suspended or disqualified from driving in the past three years.

■ The length of suspension periods for CDL holders who commit multiple, serious traffic violations will be increased.

■Drivers must notify the Registry and their employers the next day if they are convicted of violating any state or local motor vehicle traffic law or if any state has suspended or revoked their licenses. The bill would, for the first time, penalize drivers who do not make such notifications.

“This bill will enhance roadway safety by improving the tools the Commonwealth has to ensure that only qualified, responsible, and safe drivers are operating commercial motor vehicles on the roads,” Baker said in his letter.

What began as a controversy over how Zhukovskyy was allowed to retain his license despite a troubled driving record, has since widened into a statewide scandal that has engulfed the RMV and brought scrutiny of Governor Charlie Baker.

RMV registrar Erin Deveney resigned and authorities discovered thousands of unprocessed mail notifications about troubled Massachusetts drivers sitting, apparently unread, in 53 bins inside a Quincy office building.

Officials say n end-to-end review of RMV procedures is being undertaken But state authorities have yet to provide answers to key questions still looming over the scandal.

Vernal Coleman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.