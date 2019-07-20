Ambulance involved in crash while transporting patient to hospital
Just after midnight, a Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to the hospital.
According to a tweet from Boston EMS, the patient being transported along with an EMT and a paramedic were taken to a local hospital in “stable condition.”
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
