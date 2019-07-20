Braintree police have a request: Don’t commit crime until Monday
Braintree police are asking the rougher elements of the town’s population to stay indoors because of this weekend’s sizzling temperatures.
In a Facebook post made Friday, “The PoPo” urged anyone who’s itching to commit a crime “to hold off until Monday.”
“Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous,” Braintree police advised.
The post’s author also encouraged residents to stay indoors and “binge Stranger Things season 3.”
“PS: please no spoiler alerts,” the author wrote. “We’re just finishing season 2.”
Sean Smyth can be reached at sean.smyth@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @smythsays.
