Braintree police have a request: Don’t commit crime until Monday

By By Sean Smyth Globe Staff,July 20, 2019, an hour ago
Braintree police are asking would-be criminals to take a couple days off. Watch “Stranger Things,” the department suggested — but don’t offer up any spoilers.
Braintree police are asking the rougher elements of the town’s population to stay indoors because of this weekend’s sizzling temperatures.

In a Facebook post made Friday, “The PoPo” urged anyone who’s itching to commit a crime “to hold off until Monday.”

“Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous,” Braintree police advised.

The post’s author also encouraged residents to stay indoors and “binge Stranger Things season 3.”

“PS: please no spoiler alerts,” the author wrote. “We’re just finishing season 2.”

Sean Smyth can be reached at sean.smyth@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @smythsays.

