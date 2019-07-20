Fisherman rescued off the coast of Nantucket

The Coast Guard rescued a 55-year-old man from his fishing boat off the coast of Nantucket at 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Coast Guard tweet.

Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a Coast Guard spokeswoman, said the man suffered a medical emergency. She said that she did not know the details of the medical emergency, where the man lived, or the man’s condition.

A rescue crew from Cape Cod Air Station found the man’s fishing boat, a 67-footvessel called “Sassy Girl,” 120 nautical miles off the coast of the island, according to the tweet. A video tweeted by the Coast Guard at noontime showed rescue crew members air-lifting the man on to a helicopter.