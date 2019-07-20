NJ man arrested after allegedly driving 142 mph on NH highway
A New Jersey driver was arrested after being clocked by New Hampshire State Police aircraft at 142 miles per hour, more than twice the posted limit on Interstate 95, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Eric Joseph, 51, told State Police he was traveling back to his home in Short Hills, N. J. when they stopped his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trail Hawk near Greenland about 8:05 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
He was charged on a count of reckless operation and is scheduled to appear at Portsmouth Circuit Court on Sept. 23, according to the statement.
