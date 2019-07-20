One person killed in 2-alarm fire in Roxbury
One person was killed in a 2-alarm in Roxbury that began at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department, one person was rescued from the building at 52 Rockland Street.
“Companies experienced hoarding conditions while fighting the fire,” the department tweeted.
The fire caused approximately $350,000 in damages, according to a tweet from the department. One resident was displaced.
At approximately 04:00 smoke showing on arrival at 52 Rockland St .Roxbury Ma. A 2nd Alarm was ordered. Pic courtesy of @LiveBoston617 pic.twitter.com/fHHRbzY97y— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 20, 2019
