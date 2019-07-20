scorecardresearch

One person killed in 2-alarm fire in Roxbury

By Abbi Matheson Globe Staff,July 20, 2019, 38 minutes ago
(Boston Fire Department)

One person was killed in a 2-alarm in Roxbury that began at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department, one person was rescued from the building at 52 Rockland Street.

“Companies experienced hoarding conditions while fighting the fire,” the department tweeted.

The fire caused approximately $350,000 in damages, according to a tweet from the department. One resident was displaced.

