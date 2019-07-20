Police looking for 2 individuals in connection with North End arson

Police said witnesses at the scene described seeing a gasoline-ignited fire on Board Alley, next to 241 Hanover St.

First responders responded to a call on Saturday at 5:01 a.m. for an arson in the area of 241 Hanover St., police said in a statement.

Boston police are trying to identify two people wanted in connection with an early morning arson on Hanover Street in the North End Saturday.

Police searched the area for suspects after the fire was extinguished but to no avail, the statement said.

Hours later, police released photos of two individuals in relation to the arson incident.

One of the individuals, last seen wearing a black tanktop and shorts, is described as a white Hispanic male with multiple tattoos on his neck and shoulder area.

The other individual, last seen wearing a black top, is described as a white female.

Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the department, said the fire went out on its own and is being investigated by the department’s arson unit.

No further information was immediately available.

