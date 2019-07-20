Video: Fisherman drags shark back into ocean near Martha’s Vineyard

Lee Pasqualucci was enjoying a warm day at the beach on Martha’s Vineyard Friday when he spotted a man struggling with his fishing rod.

And by Saturday, his 12 second video showing the man dragging a small shark by the tail across the sand and into the ocean had gone viral.

The video, posted online by Pasqualucci’s friend, Travers Peterson, had over 610 views as of 10 p.m.

“I’ve seen people catch sharks but never that big,” Peterson said during a phone interview on Saturday night.

Pasqualucci said the man struggled for 30 to 40 minutes before reeling in the shark. He was surprised by the size of the shark.

“I was expecting something small, like a 2-foot or maybe 3-foot dog shark,” Pasqualucci said in a phone interview Saturday. “What he pulled out was over 150 pounds and 6 feet tall, at least that’s what it looked to me - it was a solid size.”

“It was like the size of the guy,” Pasqualucci said.

The man, who appeared to be unfazed by it all, Pasqualucci said, cut the hook out of the shark, dragged him back into the water and “washed his hands off like it was just another day.”

“I said ‘Congratulations.’ He had an ear-to-ear smile and kind of shook it off,” said Pasqualucci, who grew up in Hanover but now lives in Colorado.

“I don’t know what he was fishing for, maybe a striper or blue fish, but he was likely trying to catch dinner,” Pasqualucci said. “Typically you’re not out there trying to catch sharks up the shore.”

The Vineyard fisherman’s catch wasn’t the only shark video that went viral over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted a video showing a shark leaping out of the water in Orleans.

The man who took that video was also fishing at the time, but on a boat.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.