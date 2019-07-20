Weekend will be scorching hot and humid, before relief Monday

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s a lot closer to Florida than our usual,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Lenore Correia.

It will even be hot in the dead of night as the Massachusetts gets swamped by Southern-style weather this weekend, likely leading to the summer’s first official heat wave.

The record for warmest low temperature was tied in Boston on Saturday morning, when the numbers did not fall below 80 degrees, according to the weather service.

The high, expected to reach 97 degrees, likely will not reach the record for the day set nearly 30 years ago. And it will be short of the all-time high of 104 in Boston.

But it will be oppressively humid, with dewpoints in the low 70s and hardly a breeze, according to Correia. “That’s kind of the worst part,” she said.

The so-called “heat index,” a measure of how temperatures feel when humidity is added to the mix, is projected to reach 105 degrees in Boston, said Correia.

High pressure building from the south has pumped hot, humid air into the Northeast, where it will remain until a cold front dislodges it Monday, according to Correia.

With the system still in place, the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday morning will likely bring little relief, as temperatures in Boston bottom out at about 82 degrees, said Correia.

Sunday could feel even hotter than Saturday, with a high near 98 and a slightly higher dewpoint, she said. A heat index of 106 is expected.

A cold front, which could bring isolated showers and thunderstorms when it moves in late Sunday evening, is expected to return the region to seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the mid- to upper 60s, according to the weather service.

