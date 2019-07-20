Woman injured in jet ski crash in Plymouth
A 19-year-old woman was flown to a Boston hospital after two jet skis collided in Plymouth Saturday afternoon, a fire official said.
The woman was riding a jet ski on White Island Pond when she collided with another jet ski at about 4 p.m., Plymouth fire Battalion Chief Dean DelTorto said.
She was taken by MedFlight to Boston Medical Center.
The other jet skier left the scene, DelTorto said.
Her condition was not known.
Plymouth police could not immediately be reached for comment.
No further information was available.
