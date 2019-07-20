Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in hit and run crash in Somerville
A woman was struck by a hit and run driver in a crosswalk on Mystic Avenue in Somerville Saturday night, State Police said.
She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Her condition was not known.
The woman, who is believed to be about 50 years old, was walking near a Stop & Shop supermarket when she was struck, State Police said in a press release.
The driver fled the scene, but investigators believe the vehicle involved may have been a Mercedes. “The vehicle most likely has front-end damage, probably on the passenger side,” the release said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Advertisement
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash is asked to contact State Police at 508-820-2121.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.