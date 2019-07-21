Alcohol eyed in R.I. crash that injured 2 Mass. men

A 35-year-old Massachusetts man may have been drunk Saturday afternoon when he drove his car off a road in Rhode Island and struck a tree, injuring himself and his passenger, police said.

Cranston police and fire officials responded to a report of a crash on Dean Parkway at about 3:20 p.m., Police Captain Russell Henry Jr. said in a statement.

The man and his passenger, a 34-year-old Massachusetts man, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The driver sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, and his passenger was still being treated for minor injuries late Sunday morning, Henry said in a brief phone interview.