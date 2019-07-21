Alcohol eyed in R.I. crash that injured 2 Mass. men
A 35-year-old Massachusetts man may have been drunk Saturday afternoon when he drove his car off a road in Rhode Island and struck a tree, injuring himself and his passenger, police said.
Cranston police and fire officials responded to a report of a crash on Dean Parkway at about 3:20 p.m., Police Captain Russell Henry Jr. said in a statement.
The man and his passenger, a 34-year-old Massachusetts man, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The driver sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, and his passenger was still being treated for minor injuries late Sunday morning, Henry said in a brief phone interview.
“There was remains of alcohol observed in the vehicle and at the crash scene that leads us to believe alcohol may have been a factor,” Henry said.
Officers were unable to conduct a field sobriety test at the scene because the driver was unconscious, he said.
Police will execute a search warrant Monday to obtain the driver’s blood alcohol content from the hospital, Henry said.
The man was driving west on Dean Parkway in a black 2005 Audi sedan when he drifted off the right side of the road and struck a large tree, the statement said.
The car’s engine caught fire and passersby removed the men from the car. Cranston fire officials extinguished the fire and began treating the men, the statement said.
Cranston police are investigating.
