Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Mid-July is a fine time to look for southward-migrating shorebirds at outlying coastal beaches, mudflats, and saltmarsh areas, as well as muddy pond edges in more inland areas. Some of the more common species to be on the lookout for right now include semipalmated plover, lesser yellowlegs, whimbrel, ruddy turnstone, red knot, sanderling, least and semipalmated sandpiper, and short-billed dowitcher. Songbirds that should be migrating south soon include the Northern waterthrush and yellow warbler. There were many fancy rarities and uncommon species recorded last week. There was a brown pelican at Nantucket and a red-necked stint at the Forward Pool at Parker River Refuge on Plum Island. There was a single royal terns at Manomet and Chapin Beach in Dennis, two black skimmers at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham, and a razorbill at Andrews Point in Rockport. And among sightings were a chuck-will’s-widow calling along Little Sandy Pond Road in Plymouth and three blue grosbeaks at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth.