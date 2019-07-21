Confirmed shark sightings briefly closed two Cape Cod beaches Sunday
Confirmed shark sightings off Cape Cod Sunday temporarily closing beaches in Orleans and Provincetown, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
A great white was spotted at Race Point Beach in Provincetown a little before 10 a.m., which resulted in the beach being closed to swimming for one hour. A beach in Orleans was also closed for an hour after a shark was sighted at 1:50 p.m., according to the website.
Overall, there were 12 reported sightings of great whites on Sunday along various Cape Cod beaches, including Chatham, Wellfleet, Truro, and Provincetown, according to the conservancy.
