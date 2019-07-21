Firefighters battle extreme heat in 5-alarm Dorchester fire

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital, and at least two others were treated at the scene, said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.

All residents were safely evacuated, the department said.

Boston firefighters faced extreme heat conditions as they battled a five-alarm fire in Dorchester late Sunday afternoon that displaced about 30 people from three homes on Quincy Street, the department said.

Heavy fire was visible from the rear porches at the three-family home at 439 Quincy St. when firefighters arrived at 3:45 p.m., the department tweeted.

A fourth alarm was sounded when the fire spread to houses on each side. A fifth alarm was sounded to have enough firefighters on hand to allow crews to rotate, and prevent heat exhaustion, Alkins said.

Over two dozen fire trucks and other emergency vehicles squeezed onto the dense residential street. With temperatures above 90 degrees, fire crews faced extreme conditions fighting the blaze.

Firefighters took climbed up and down four ladders extended to the roof of three homes that caught fire.

Concerned neighbors stood on sidewalks and watched as firefighters walked on the roofs of the homes.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished in 40 minutes, according to Alkins.

A firefighter tried to cool down with a wet towel draped across his face. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

