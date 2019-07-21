Heat wave official as temperatures near 100 Sunday
The heavy arm of humidity and heat leaned on the Bay State for a third day, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees Sunday.
An “excessive heat warning” remains in effect until 8 p.m. in Boston as the city reached official heat wave status, with the third straight day of 90-plus degree weather, according to the National Weather Service.
The dew point, a marker of humidity, is expected to be lower than Saturday, but “you won’t really be able to tell the difference,” according to weather service meteorologist Lenore Correia. Greater cloud cover also won’t do much to cut the sweltering heat expected to feel like 105 degrees, she said.
But an incoming cold front late Sunday will, pulling the temperature below 80 degrees during the overnight hours for the first time since Friday morning, according to the weather service.
“We’re going to get rid of this oppressive heat, which will be nice,” Correia said.
The entrance of the cold front could spark isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening as well as on Monday, according to the weather service.
The front is expected to return Greater Boston to more seasonable temperatures, with the mercury finally dipping below 70 degrees by about 4 a.m. Tuesday, forecasters said.
After potential showers wrap up Tuesday afternoon, the workweek is expected to be sunny and comfortable, with highs about 80 degrees and lows in the mid-to upper 60s, according to the weather service.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.