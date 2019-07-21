Heat wave official as temperatures near 100 Sunday

The heavy arm of humidity and heat leaned on the Bay State for a third day, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees Sunday.

An “excessive heat warning” remains in effect until 8 p.m. in Boston as the city reached official heat wave status, with the third straight day of 90-plus degree weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The dew point, a marker of humidity, is expected to be lower than Saturday, but “you won’t really be able to tell the difference,” according to weather service meteorologist Lenore Correia. Greater cloud cover also won’t do much to cut the sweltering heat expected to feel like 105 degrees, she said.