Kelsi, 13, has a great sense of humor

She loves being the center of attention and has a great sense of humor. Some of Kelsi’s favorite activities are playing outside, swimming, arts and crafts, and playing video games. Kelsi is also a talented singer and she recently auditioned for the school’s talent show. When she grows up, Kelsi wants to attend cosmetology school. She is currently a 7th grade student who is known to be bright and resourceful.

Kelsi is a thirteen-year-old girl of Caucasian descent who has a strong personality and is very outgoing.

Advertisement

Kelsi is legally free for adoption and her social worker is seeking a local family who is interested in becoming a visiting resource. Kelsi is very active and it would be best if her future resource can spend time with her engaging in activities she enjoys. The family should also be able to offer Kelsi patience, flexibility, and consistency.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”