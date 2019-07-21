Male dies after being pulled from water in Swansea

A male was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water at Swansea Town Beach on Sunday evening, officials said.

Officials received a 911 call about a person “in distress” in the water around 6:15 p.m., police said in a press release. A friend of the victim, along with three bystanders, were able to pull him out of the water and begin CPR by the time officials arrived.

The male was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.