One person dead after crash on 495 in Norton

State Police were investigating early Sunday a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Norton that killed one person and injured another.

According to a tweet from State Police, troopers responded to the incident on the northbound side of I-495 in Norton, where a car had gone off the road and into the trees nearby. The car’s two occupants were trapped and firefighters extricated both victims following the accident, officials said.

One of the two people was declared dead and the other person was taken from the scene by medical helicopter with undisclosed injuries. According to State Police, more information will be released about the incident later Sunday.