One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash in Shelburne

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-car crash in Shelburne, Mass., early Sunday, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to a rollover crash corner of Colrain-Shelburne Road and Carpenter Road in Shelburne, according to a State Police tweet.

A single victim in the crash was taken to Franklin Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. State Police said the victim had been ejected from the car during the crash.