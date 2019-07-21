scorecardresearch

One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash in Shelburne

By Peter Bailey-Wells Globe Staff,July 21, 2019, an hour ago

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-car crash in Shelburne, Mass., early Sunday, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to a rollover crash corner of Colrain-Shelburne Road and Carpenter Road in Shelburne, according to a State Police tweet.

A single victim in the crash was taken to Franklin Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. State Police said the victim had been ejected from the car during the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

