scorecardresearch

Small fire reported at West Roxbury police station

By Lillian Ilsley-Greene Globe Correspondent,July 22, 2019, 4 minutes ago

A small fire broke out in the rear exterior of the West Roxbury police station Sunday night, a police department spokesman said.

There were no injuries. The fire was reported at about 8:45 p.m., Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman, said in an e-mail.

Police activity at the station on Centre Street were not disrupted as a result of the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious, Kenneally said.

Lillian Ilsley-Greene can be reached at lillian.ilsley-greene@globe.com