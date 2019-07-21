Small fire reported at West Roxbury police station
A small fire broke out in the rear exterior of the West Roxbury police station Sunday night, a police department spokesman said.
There were no injuries. The fire was reported at about 8:45 p.m., Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman, said in an e-mail.
Police activity at the station on Centre Street were not disrupted as a result of the fire, he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious, Kenneally said.
