Driver in fatal Somerville hit-and-run turns himself in, according to State Police

The suspect allegedly hit a woman who was crossing Mystic Avenue in a crosswalk while he drove southbound on Mystic Avenue near the Stop & Shop shortly before 8 p.m. and continued driving, police said.

Officials interviewed the man, who will be charged later on Sunday, State Police said in a statement.

SOMERVILLE -- The driver who allegedly struck and killed a woman Saturday night in Somerville turned himself into the police Sunday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mystic Avenue is a busy five-lane thoroughfare, which pedestrians say can be dangerous. The crosswalk and light were installed there a few years ago, but many people still cross without following the signal and cars often start driving before the crossing countdown finishes, according to local residents.

Laxmi Spearing, 24, who lives near the crash site, said she has been walking the area for more than two years and occasionally drives on Mystic Avenue. Spearing said she feels unsafe while driving but even more so while walking along the road.

“A lot of people go through — a lot of kids, a lot of teenagers — it’s the shortest way to get to Assembly Row, the shopping center, that’s why people go through here,” Spearing said.

“It’s a walkway on a highway, which is not smart — kids want a shortcut.”

The crosswalk gives pedestrians very little time to cross the street, she said, and they should at least have 30 seconds to cross.

A Globe reporter timed how long pedestrians are given to walk and found that they have about 12 seconds to cross, with the countdown starting at eight seconds.

Many large trucks frequently travel the road, some to access the Stop & Shop loading dock.

Paul Tritto, who works as an assistant meat manager at the grocery store, said he enjoys people watching during his 15-minute breaks and spends about an hour a week observing the intersection where the woman was hit.

“I’ve seen a lot of near misses — people just flying around,” Tritto said.

“If you’re not paying attention and that light’s green, and you’re coming, you don’t see somebody there — you may have a rough time stopping. You may not have enough time, a quick reaction.”

He commutes to the Stop & Shop six days per week from New Hampshire, so Tritto drives that portion of Mystic Avenue almost daily. Although he has never seen anybody get hit, Tritto says conditions are dangerous.

“All you need is one split-second of not watching — whether it’s the driver, whether it’s the pedestrian — that one split-second, and it could happen.”

The crash remains under investigation.

