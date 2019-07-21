Three killed in rollover crash on I-89 in New London, N.H.
Three people were killed Sunday after being ejected from their car during a rollover crash on Interstate 89 in New London, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. just north of exit 12, officials said in a press release. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person died after being taken to New London Hospital..
Police believe the car involved in the crash was traveling north in the left lane when another car merged ahead of them, causing the driver of their car to swerve and lose control. The victims’ car traveled into the median of the highway where it rolled over an “undetermined number of times,” ejecting all the occupants, police said.
The victims’ names were being withheld pending notification of their next of kin, police said.
All people involved in the crash stayed on scene. Police said impairment does not seem to be a factor in the crash.
A portion of the highway was closed for about four hours, according to officials.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to New Hampshire State Police at 603-227-0031.
