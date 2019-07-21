Video: Shark jumps out of the water behind fishing boat in Cape Cod Bay

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted a video taken on the Columbia, a boat that sails out of Orleans’ Rock Harbor.

A fishing expedition in Cape Cod Bay found that out in a remarkable fashion Saturday when a shark launched itself out of the water mere feet behind a fishing expedition reeling in a catch.

Incredible footage today from Doug Nelson of Franklin, MA fishing aboard the Columbia out of Rock Harbor in Orleans. @MA_Sharks pic.twitter.com/rK3yk5j6SG — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 20, 2019

A member of a Columbia Sportfishing trip appeared to be reeling in a fish when a shark launched itself at the fish, right near the end of the boat.

The moment sent other members of the expedition scattering away from the boat’s stern, where they were watching the fishing. The shark did not resurface on the recording as the group clamored over its sudden appearance.

Advertisement

Cape Cod Bay is a rarer location for shark sightings on the Cape, although there was an additional confirmed white shark sighting near Plymouth on Saturday.

Normally, according to data from the Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, a far greater number of sharks are sighted outside the bay, often along the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.