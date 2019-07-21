Daylilies are in glorious splendor now

Meanwhile, we will go to Tower Hill Botanical Garden in Boylston , where the New England Daylily Society is putting on an exhibition and sale Saturday of some of the most spectacular, best-groomed daylilies grown by enthusiasts all over the region. The show is 1:30 to 4 p.m. and the sale, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is also a talk, “The Daylily Then and Now,” by Deb Carpenter at 11 a.m. on how the plant has come a long way from a few species found in nature, to many hundreds of hybrids of various shapes, colors, and sizes of blossoms. And hybridizers are continuing to create even more. Carpenter will show examples of the changes and also speak on how to hybridize and grow from seed. For more information, visit towerhillbg.org.

Our daylilies – hundreds of plants, dozens of varieties – won’t get a chance to bloom this year, thanks to deer that seem to know exactly when to ravage our yard each summer. We’ve tried many deterrents, some too smelly to tell, but the dastardly munchers must have become braver, or hungrier. Where there should be bursts of happy, colorful flowers these few weeks, we see only forlorn leaves and headless stalks. Note to self: Try a cover of netting next year.

If the daylily is not your flower, how about the hydrangea? The Duxbury Senior Center, 10 Mayflower St., presents its third annual Hydrangea Festival on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., with nearly 100 hydrangea floral arrangements by the Community Garden Club of Duxbury on display and as door prizes. There is also a talk and gardening instruction by hydrangea specialist Lorraine Ballato, author of “Success with Hydrangeas, a Gardener’s Guide.” The Foodsmith of Duxbury will provide refreshments. Visit town.duxbury.ma.us/senior-center.

There’s a lot to like about this festival: Rain or shine, go enjoy the 33d Lowell Folk Festival in downtown Lowell Friday through Sunday. It promises some of the best in traditional folk music, artisan crafts, and ethnic foods, and includes a “parade of nations” on Friday at 6 p.m. from City Hall Plaza to Boarding House Park. The festivities resume Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Boarding House Park, 10 French St., will serve as the main stage and one of five show venues. More musicians have signed up to perform, as have traditional artists and cooks working on this year’s common theme of “Fish and Fowl.” Visit lowellfolkfestival.org.

More festivities: The 28th annual Woods Hole Film Festival starts Friday and runs through Aug. 3 at seven venues in Woods Hole and Falmouth. With 54 feature-length and 110 short films, many with New England connections and more than half by first-time directors, surely there is something for everyone. Visit woodsholefilmfestival.org.

In Revere, the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with intense competition, food trucks, vendors, and fireworks. Visit reverebeachpartnership.com.

In Hull, more than 1,000 flares will light up the town’s inner coastline on Saturday evening for the Hull Harbor Illumination, an annual event dating back to the 1880s and revived 11 years ago by the Hull Lifesaving Museum. Before the lighting, there will be a ceremony at Hull Cemetery at 4 p.m. recognizing Hull’s designation as a “Coast Guard City,” followed by a Newfoundland Club of New England water dog rescue demonstration, music, tours, food, and entertainment at other town locations. Visit hulllifesavingmuseum.org.

And here are the attractions to which the Highland Street Foundation is sponsoring free admission on Friday for its “Free Fun Fridays” program: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate, Commonwealth Museum, and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, all in Boston; Cape Cod Museum of Art in Dennis; Fitchburg Art Museum; Historic Deerfield; Larz Anderson Auto Museum in Brookline; The Gardens at Elm Bank (Mass Hort) in Wellesley; and Ventfort Hall Mansion & Gilden Age Museum in Lenox. Visit highlandstreet.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.