Cannabis Control Commission office closed after flood

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission will be closed for a second day Tuesday, after its offices were damaged by water leaks in the downtown tower in which the agency leases space.

A spokesperson for the commission said “unforeseen building damage” at 101 Federal St., which is overseen by Rockhill Management, caused water to enter its offices on the 13th floor. Concerns about air quality in the aftermath of the flood prompted the agency to close the office.

“The Commission is continuing to work closely and collaboratively with building management to return to normal operations as quickly as possible” while crews work to dry the office and repair the damage, the spokesperson said, adding that the closure is not expected to be long-term.