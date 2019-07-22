Cannabis Control Commission office closed after flood
The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission will be closed for a second day Tuesday, after its offices were damaged by water leaks in the downtown tower in which the agency leases space.
A spokesperson for the commission said “unforeseen building damage” at 101 Federal St., which is overseen by Rockhill Management, caused water to enter its offices on the 13th floor. Concerns about air quality in the aftermath of the flood prompted the agency to close the office.
“The Commission is continuing to work closely and collaboratively with building management to return to normal operations as quickly as possible” while crews work to dry the office and repair the damage, the spokesperson said, adding that the closure is not expected to be long-term.
Advertisement
The commission’s phone support line for medical marijuana patients, typically staffed by workers at the Federal Street office, is also closed. Officials said patients who need immediate assistance should instead e-mail CannabisCommission@mass.gov.
The commission is expected to move most of its staff by the end of this year to a new, permanent headquarters in Worcester’s Union Station, with some workers staying behind at a satellite office in downtown Boston.
Dan Adams can be reached at daniel.adams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dan_Adams86.