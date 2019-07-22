It was the humidity that made it so miserable

The amount of moisture in the air the past few days was as high as we will ever see. Dew points approached 80 degrees in several communities. Consider all that water vapor combined with all the heat, giving us temperatures that felt well over 100 degrees for most of the daylight hours this past weekend.

Much of the northeastern section of the US experienced record or near record heat this weekend.

The temperature never reach 100 degrees this weekend, but nevertheless there were some records set in what was by some measures the most uncomfortable two days ever recorded in Boston and much of southern New England.

Remarkably, Friday night into Saturday and Saturday night into Sunday were the two warmest back-to-back nights since 1872, when record-keeping began in Boston. The temperature started at a very warm 80 degrees on Saturday morning and was an even warmer - 83 degrees - on Sunday morning. The 83-degree reading tied the previous warmest morning in Boston, which was Aug. 2, 1975. There have never been two 80-degree nights in the same summer season until this. Also, so far this has been the warmest July ever recorded, although we do have 10 days left in the month.

When we look back at this summer, it’s highly likely that the past couple of days will end up as the warmest of the year. The temperature did reach 98 degrees at Logan Airport on Sunday, a respectable peak of heat.

The weekend heat came almost exactly at the climatological peak of warmth for the year. (NOAA Data)

Now we’re looking at rain. The front that pushed the apex of our heat wave out to sea is getting stuck south of New England. This is one of the reasons why the humidity isn’t dropping dramatically and it will still feel steamy through Tuesday.

Two waves of low pressure will bring showers and potential thunderstorms. The first of these will arrive late this afternoon and during the evening. There will then be a bit of a break in the action before more showers and storms lead to a wet Tuesday morning commute.

Areas of rain will bring 1 to 2 inches of precipitation through Tuesday evening. (COD Weather)

Because there is still so much tropical moisture close at hand, some of these showers could contain downpours and create temporary street flooding. There may also be thunderstorms that are accompanied by strong, gusty winds that could always lead to scattered power outages.

Some of the rain could amount to an inch or more. The last of the showers will pull south of New England on Tuesday night and that will set us up for three nice days Wednesday through Friday. This is when the humidity will be in the comfortable range. Temperatures will also be seasonably warm.

If you’re already thinking about next weekend, the final one of July, it’s looking very warm and more humid. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if thunderstorms return to the forecast.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.