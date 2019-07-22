Dominican national charged with using US citizen’s Social Security number, stealing government benefits

A Dominican national was sentenced in federal court in Boston Monday after pleading guilty to stealing more than $164,000 in government benefits, the US Attorney’s office said.

Noemi Mejia, 51, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, along with two years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $164,987 in restitution, authorities said. Mejia will subject to deportation upon completing her sentence.

In August 2001, Mejia used the name, Social Security number, and date of birth of a US citizen from Puerto Rico to participate in the federal government’s Section 8 program, which subsidizes monthly rent for low-income families, prosecutors said. Mejia also used the stolen identity to obtain a Massachusetts driver’s licence, work, and receive health insurance through MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program.