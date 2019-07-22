Firefighters battling 9-alarm fire in Natick
Firefighters were battling a 9-alarm fire in Natick Monday morning.
The Weston Fire Department confirmed that the fire started at 7 South Main St. in Natick. The address is home to King Wok Chinese Restaurant.
Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services, said the fire was at “commercial property housing several businesses.”
“We have an investigator on scene,” she said.
This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
