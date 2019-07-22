scorecardresearch

Firefighters battling 9-alarm fire in Natick

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,July 22, 2019, 5 minutes ago

Firefighters were battling a 9-alarm fire in Natick Monday morning.

The Weston Fire Department confirmed that the fire started at 7 South Main St. in Natick. The address is home to King Wok Chinese Restaurant.

Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services, said the fire was at “commercial property housing several businesses.”

“We have an investigator on scene,” she said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.