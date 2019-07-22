High-energy dog returns to shelter a record four times after overwhelming adopters

“Minnie needs a ton of physical and mental stimulation because she’s young, very fit, and smart — a wonderful combination of traits for any dog, but it’s those same traits that make her a challenging dog to place,” Anna Rafferty-Foré, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, said in a statement.

The 2-year-old Doberman Pinscher-pit bull mix, named Minnie, has been adopted and returned to MSPCA Angell by three different owners since February after wearing out each adopter with her “boundless physical energy,” the MSPCA said.

A dog has arrived back at a Jamaica Plain animal shelter for a record fourth time due to her insatiable energy, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention for Cruelty to Animals announced Monday.

Minnie was originally adopted from the shelter Feb. 26 and returned in March. The next adoption on April 16 lasted only a week. This time, she was returned only two days after she was adopted on July 9, the MSPCA said.

Rafferty- Foré said no one at the shelter could remember a dog that had been adopted and returned so many times.

“But we’re not giving up until we find the perfect home for this special dog,” she said.

The shelter is looking for an owner who is very active, such as a runner or hiker, and able to take Minnie on two walks a day. The ideal household would not have small children or other dogs, Rafferty-Foré said.

Minnie’s previous owners described her as very loving and loyal, the MSPCA said. Support will be provided to the adopter, and seven weeks of obedience training will be included in the adoption fee.

Minnie is currently in training to learn basic commands such as sit and stay. She enjoys games that challenge her, especially when staffers hide treats and toys for her to find, Rob Halpin, a spokesman for the MSPCA, said in an e-mail.

Anyone interested in adopting Minnie can e-mail adoption@mspca.org for more information.

