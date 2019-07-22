Hot air balloon makes emergency landing on street in North Andover

The 100-foot silver hot air balloon landed near an exit ramp in North Andover because of heavy winds, the Stevens–Coolidge Place said in a statement. The balloon was launched from the Stevens–Coolidge Place, a garden and historic home in North Andover, and heading to the Crane Estate in Ipswich.

A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on Route 125 in North Andover Monday morning, officials said.

The hot air balloon was on its way to Ipswich Monday morning.

Police did not respond to the incident, North Andover police said.

“Everyone is OK. The balloon was deflated and trucked the rest of its journey,” the Stevens–Coolidge Place said.



The balloon was going to be on display at the Crane Estate Monday night, but the event was cancelled due to rain, The Trustees, the organization displaying the balloon, said in a statement.

