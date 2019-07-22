RMV oversight hearing halted when two officials don’t show up to testify

Straus said he was frustrated that RMV officials Thomas Bowes and Keith Constantino weren’t able to testify before his committee.

“We owe it under the horrible circumstances of this case to find out information and get the witnesses – witnesses who work for the Commonwealth and are under the supervision of the secretary,” said state Representative William M. Straus during a State House hearing convened by the Joint Committee on Transportation.

Lawmakers on Monday abruptly halted an oversight hearing on the troubled RMV after voicing anger that two officials weren’t available to testify about operations at the agency, which remains mired in questions about how it failed to track errant motorists for months, if not years.

The Globe reported last week that Bowes, who leads an RMV division at the center of the controversy, was in Europe watching the Red Sox play as agency staff began grappling with the fallout late last month.

The scandal erupted into the headlines after a West Springfield man - who should have had his commercial driver’s license suspended - allegedly killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire in a head-on collision on June 21.

State officials have since suspended the licenses of more than 1,600 drivers who, they admit, should have lost them earlier but didn’t, because the notices from other states where the motorists had broken driving laws were left to languish in the Registry’s Quincy headquarters. The agency had also failed for years to notify other states when their drivers run into trouble in Massachusetts, officials

State Senator Joseph A. Boncore, who co-chairs the joint transportation committee with Straus, said during Monday’s hearing that he’s “disappointed and frustrated” that none of the RMV’s private IT contractors showed up to testify.

The hearing abruptly ended before lawmakers took testimony from state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack and Acting Registrar Jamey Tesler, who took over after predecessor Erin Deveney resigned in the immediate aftermath of the scandal.

Pollack told reporters after Monday’s hearing that the administration is reluctant to make witnesses and information available before Grant Thornton, an auditing firm hired by the state, completes its 60-day review of the Registry. The firm’s report is expected in mid-September.

“We think it’s important for both our investigation and theirs that we have time to assemble the documents, interview the witnesses, and get to the bottom of what happened,” Pollack said. “So we will continue to work with the committee to find a path forward that satisfies their needs, but maintains the integrity of the Grant Thornton forensic audit.”

