Lobstermen, Maine lawmakers push back at limits on lobster lines

STONINGTON, Maine — Maine lobstermen have the backing of the state’s congressional delegation in pushing back at a plan to protect endangered whales with new fishing regulations.

Federal regulators have called for the removal of half the vertical trap lines from the Gulf of Maine to reduce risk to North Atlantic right whales.

Lobstermen from the Maine coast gathered with three members of the delegation and Governor Janet Mills on Sunday to make the case the rules would put an unfair burden on a key state industry.