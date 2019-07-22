Lobstermen, Maine lawmakers push back at limits on lobster lines
STONINGTON, Maine — Maine lobstermen have the backing of the state’s congressional delegation in pushing back at a plan to protect endangered whales with new fishing regulations.
Federal regulators have called for the removal of half the vertical trap lines from the Gulf of Maine to reduce risk to North Atlantic right whales.
Lobstermen from the Maine coast gathered with three members of the delegation and Governor Janet Mills on Sunday to make the case the rules would put an unfair burden on a key state industry.
Representative Chellie Pingree, a Democrat who attended the rally, said right whales need help, but the government’s ‘‘one-size-fits-all risk reduction’’ approach might not be the best way.
There are about 400 North Atlantic right whales. Eight have been found dead in Canadian waters this year, according to officials.