Man’s body pulled from the Charles River

Authorities pulled a man’s body from the Charles River on Monday morning, according to State Police.

Troopers were notified around 7:45 a.m. of “a body in the Charles River in the area of Magazine beach on the Memorial Drive side,” the agency said in a statement. “The body, an adult male, was retrieved by Cambridge Police and transported to MSP Marine Unit. State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are responding and will lead the investigation.”