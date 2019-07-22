N.H. man helped down White Mountains trail after suffering heat related injuries

“[H]is father called 911 stating that his son, Joe Pond, was suffering from heat related injuries and was unable to continue on his own,” the statement said.

Joe Pond and his father were attemping to hike 16-miles on the Glen Boulder trail in Sargent’s Purchase, N.H., around 5:30 p.m. when Pond needed help, the department said in a statement.

A 29-year-old Portsmouth, N.H., man had to be helped down a White Mountains trail Saturday after suffering from heat-related injuries, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

Pond had already hiked the Davis Path Trailhead in the White Mountains. EMS and the Fish and Game Department responded to the scene, the department said.

“EMS [personnel] were able to treat his condition and he was assisted down the trail to his awaiting family and friends arriving at 8:10 p.m.,” the statement said.

The temperature was 88 degrees with a light breeze at 6 p.m. in Sargent’s Purchase, according to the National Weather Service.

“This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to plan appropriately when hiking. When hiking in the mountains, always carry appropriate equipment for unexpected

situations and be prepared to spend the night if necessary,” the department said.

