Man injured after car crashes into liquor store in Bridgewater
A 30-year-old man was injured after a car crashed into a liquor store in Bridgewater on Monday afternoon, police said.
A 2016 GMC Canyon pickup truck crashed into the front wall of Starr Liquors on Pleasant Street around 3:45 p.m., striking a man inside. The man was taken to South Shore Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Officials said the driver, a 53-year-old Bridgewater woman, was attempting to turn right into the liquor store parking lot when the driver behind her, 60-year-old Terrance Kingman of Taunton, hit the back of her truck, causing it to crash into the building.
Kingman was issued a citation for following too closely and failing to use care in stopping, and will be issued a court summons, police said.
Neither driver was injured. The crash caused substantial damage to the building and the store will remain closed until it’s determined to be structurally sound.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.