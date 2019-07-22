Man injured after car crashes into liquor store in Bridgewater

A 30-year-old man was injured after a car crashed into a liquor store in Bridgewater on Monday afternoon, police said.

A 2016 GMC Canyon pickup truck crashed into the front wall of Starr Liquors on Pleasant Street around 3:45 p.m., striking a man inside. The man was taken to South Shore Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officials said the driver, a 53-year-old Bridgewater woman, was attempting to turn right into the liquor store parking lot when the driver behind her, 60-year-old Terrance Kingman of Taunton, hit the back of her truck, causing it to crash into the building.