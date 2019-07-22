More than 100 cases of foodborne illness cyclospora in Massachusetts

There has been an increase in reported cyclospora infections in Massachusetts, with more than 100 cases of the foodborne illness since May 1, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement.

The cause of the outbreak is unknown and most cases occurred in greater Boston, officials said.

“This illness is not spread person-to-person like many other food-borne diseases, like salmonella or E.coli,” Dr. Larry Madoff said in the statement. “When a specific contaminated food item is identified, prevention involves removing that product from distribution.”