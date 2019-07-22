More than 100 cases of foodborne illness cyclospora in Massachusetts
There has been an increase in reported cyclospora infections in Massachusetts, with more than 100 cases of the foodborne illness since May 1, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement.
The cause of the outbreak is unknown and most cases occurred in greater Boston, officials said.
“This illness is not spread person-to-person like many other food-borne diseases, like salmonella or E.coli,” Dr. Larry Madoff said in the statement. “When a specific contaminated food item is identified, prevention involves removing that product from distribution.”
Cyclosporiasis is a disease which causes gastrointestinal symptoms and is contracted through the consumption of a parasite through food, officials said.
Historically, outbreaks of this illness in the United States and Canada have been linked to imported fresh produce including Guatemalan raspberries, snow peas, Thai basil, Mexican bagged salad mix, and prepackaged commercial fresh vegetable trays, officials said.
Massachusetts Department of Public Health is urging residents to practice safe food handling and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to trace the cause of the outbreak, officials said.
“Individuals usually become symptomatic approximately one week after eating contaminated food,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in the statement. “Many infections will resolve on their own, but people with symptoms should seek medical care as the infection is best treated with an antibiotic prescribed by a healthcare provider.”
