New FBI sponsored forensic lab in Chelsea will analyze digital evidence from cell phones and computers

The site is located inside the FBI Boston Division headquarters and will provide its services and support to law enforcement agencies throughout New England, officials said.

The New England Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory (NERCFL) is only the 17th of its kind in the United States. The laboratory is devoted entirely to examining digital evidence, such as computers and cell phones, several local law enforcement organizations said in a statement. The location will also serve as a training center.

“This new, state-of-the-art laboratory will allow the FBI to expand our forensic capabilities and provide our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners with access to cutting-edge technology in order to address the growing number of cases involving digital media,” Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement. “By combining the extraordinary talents and resources of our partners, we’re increasing our ability to share information and stay on top of current threats.”

The Boston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Brookline, Framingham, and Boston police departments, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the announcement and are some of the departments that will benefit from the new facility, officials said.

“With the rapid evolution of technology, virtually every case we see has digital evidence,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said in the statement. “This collaborative new space will provide the Boston Police Department and our law enforcement partners with unprecedented access to tools that will improve our abilities to investigate cases, and fill a critical need for sophisticated training, equipment and resources while ensuring no one community has to bear the financial burden alone.”

The NERCFL will have about 12 FBI certified forensic examiners. The facility will be seeking accreditation from the American National Standards Institute National Accreditation Board, officials said.

