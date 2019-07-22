One arrested in Cambridge park after naked bike ride after-party

State Police responded to the park at about 10:40 p.m. after reports of a large group of naked people gathered in the park after it closed, State Police said. They had just completed the World Naked Bike Ride, a 10-mile trip around the Boston area. The park’s spray deck closes at 7 p.m. in the summer, according to mass.gov.

Michael K. Worrell of Dorchester was arrested around 11 p.m. Saturday after he refused to leave North Point Park, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at a park in Cambridge Saturday night after Massachusetts State Police broke up a naked bike ride after-party, State Police said.

The officer noticed a second group of about 60 people, many of them naked, at a dock near the first group. Some of them refused to leave, State Police said.

Worrell, who was wearing shorts and shoes, recorded a video of the incident. State Police asked him to leave the park because he was trespassing.

“Ultimately, when it became clear the man was not about to leave the park, troopers placed him under arrest and he continued to be argumentative and continued to resist physically as they escorted him to the back of the cruiser,” Procopio said.

One officer pointed his taser at the crowd gathered around Worrell and the troopers, State Police said.

”Because the crowd was acting hostile, he removed his taser from his holster and displayed it. He did not fire it, but displayed it as a warning because, at one point, it seemed like the group was attempting to interfere with the arrest,” Procopio said.

Worrell was released on $40 bail. He was set to be arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court and charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, State Police said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.