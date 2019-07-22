No parole for man who killed his roommate in Mashpee for selling him low-quality cocaine
A former Mashpee man who killed his roommate for selling him low-quality cocaine has been denied parole, records show.
In a ruling earlier this month, the state Parole Board denied Troy Ashley’s request for freedom. Ashley, 49, pleaded guilty in 2003 to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Frederick Brown two years earlier at the Mashpee residence they shared. Ashley was renting a room from Brown at the time.
“Leading up to the argument that precipitated the murder, Mr. Ashley claimed that Mr. Brown sold him low-quality cocaine on more than one occasion,” the ruling said. “On the night of the offense, Mr. Ashley said that he was angry with Mr. Brown about the drugs he had purchased from him.”
Ashley, the ruling said, “admitted to shooting Mr. Brown with [a] rifle out of anger.” He also expressed his “sorrow and shame” over the killing, the ruling said.
He told the board he began using drugs in fifth grade and later suffered a traumatic brain injury during a car crash, which led to untreated mental health problems and greater drug dependence, according to the decision.
“The Board noted that Mr. Ashley’s initial adjustment to prison was problematic, as he had acquired disciplinary reports for fighting and inappropriate behavior with female staff, among other offenses,” the ruling said. “Mr. Ashley responded that he has been more successful in recent years due to his sobriety and program involvement.”
His next parole hearing is slated for 2022, records show.
“During the interim, the Board encourages Mr. Ashley to continue working towards his full rehabilitation,” the ruling said.
