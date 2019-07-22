No parole for man who killed his roommate in Mashpee for selling him low-quality cocaine

A former Mashpee man who killed his roommate for selling him low-quality cocaine has been denied parole, records show.

In a ruling earlier this month, the state Parole Board denied Troy Ashley’s request for freedom. Ashley, 49, pleaded guilty in 2003 to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Frederick Brown two years earlier at the Mashpee residence they shared. Ashley was renting a room from Brown at the time.

“Leading up to the argument that precipitated the murder, Mr. Ashley claimed that Mr. Brown sold him low-quality cocaine on more than one occasion,” the ruling said. “On the night of the offense, Mr. Ashley said that he was angry with Mr. Brown about the drugs he had purchased from him.”