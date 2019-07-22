Person shot in Roxbury; ballistics recovered at scene
A person was shot Monday afternoon in Roxbury and suffered non-life-theatening injuries, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting around 2:22 p.m. in the area of Vine Street and Mt. Pleasant Avenue, according to police spokeswoman Maisha Miraj. She said investigators recovered ballistics at the crime scene.
The victim’s age and gender weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been made.
Map: Area of the shooting
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.