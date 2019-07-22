Photos: Scenes from the 9-alarm fire in Natick Email to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsSuna Bayrakal of Natick (left) embraced her son, Kadrik Young, 11, as they watched firefighters battle a 9-alarm fire in Natick. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)Firefighters battled the 9-alarm fire throughout the morning in Natick. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)Firefighters took a break while battling the blaze. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)Nancy Kelley looked through personal belongings from her business, The Nancy Kelley Dance Studio. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)A firefighter used a towel to cool down at the scene. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)A man watched as firefighters fought the flames. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)Nancy Kelley expressed emotion after personal belongings from her business, The Nancy Kelley Dance Studio, were retrieved from the fire. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)Firefighters retrieve personal belongings from The Nancy Kelley Dance Studio. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)