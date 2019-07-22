Police release video clips of suspect who left Holocaust denial flyers at Marblehead synagogue

“Please go to our Facebook page to view the videos of the individual who posted the flyers on Temple Emanu-El at approx. 9:30 p.m. on 7/14/19,” police wrote on their official Facebook page. “If anyone recognizes this individual please call Marblehead Police Detective Gay at (781) 631-1212.”

In one of the video clips, the suspect places a flyer on a sign located on the grounds of Temple Emanu-El and then appears to photograph it with a cellphone.

Marblehead police on Monday released video surveillance footage of a suspect who left anti-Semitic flyers at a local synagogue on the night of July 14.

Police had confirmed the incident in an earlier Facebook posting, which said “anti-Semitic flyers were posted on the door of Temple Emanu-El on Atlantic Avenue. ... There was no damage done to the building or the grounds and no entrance was gained.”

Temple Emanu-El says on its website that it welcomes “all who seek a Jewish religious connection and choose to embrace and participate in Jewish culture. We empower members of all ages to create meaningful lives through study and education in Jewish subjects and progressive Jewish thought.”

The site continues, “We worship together and celebrate the joy of Shabbat, Jewish festivals, and personal and family life-cycle events. We also support and comfort our members in times of need. We affirm our bond with Jews around the world and especially with our historic homeland, the State of Israel. We inspire our members and the larger community toward social justice and holiness.”

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the Marblehead suspect, according to Robert Trestan, the ADL’s New England regional director.

“Help solve local #HateCrime,” Trestan tweeted. “Watch as #Antisemitic flier denying the #Holocaust is taped to welcome sign at #MarbleheadMA synagogue on 7/14 @ADL_NewEnglandis offering $1000 reward for info leading to arrest/conviction. Call @Mheadpolice 781-631-1212.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.